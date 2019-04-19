Superstore to Undergo Showrunner Change Ahead of Season 5

Management at Store 1217 isn’t the only change at Superstore: Series creator Justin Spitzer will step aside as showrunner ahead of Season 5, TVLine has learned.

As part of a new overall deal with Universal Television, Spitzer will move on to develop new series for the studio. Fellow Superstore EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green, who have also inked new deals, will succeed Spitzer as co-showrunners.

“I can’t thank Justin enough for giving us one of the smartest comedies on television and I’m grateful we now get to pick his very fertile brain for new ideas,” Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television, said in a statement. “He is leaving Superstore in the very capable hands of Gabe and Jonathan who, along with America, Ben and the entire cast and crew, will continue to deliver the high-quality show we’ve all come to love.”