Superstore to Undergo Showrunner Change Ahead of Season 5

Management at Store 1217 isn’t the only change at Superstore: Series creator Justin Spitzer will step aside as showrunner ahead of Season 5, TVLine has learned.
As part of a new overall deal with Universal Television, Spitzer will move on to develop new series for the studio. Fellow Superstore EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green, who have also inked new deals, will succeed Spitzer as co-showrunners.
“I can’t thank Justin enough for giving us one of the smartest comedies on television and I’m grateful we now get to pick his very fertile brain for new ideas,” Pearlena Igbokwe, President of Universal Television, said in a statement. “He is leaving Superstore in the very capable hands of Gabe and Jonathan who, along with America, Ben and the entire cast and crew, will continue to deliver the high-quality show we’ve all come to love.”
Added Spitzer, “I’m excited to develop new projects with Pearlena and everyone else at Universal Television, which has been my home for the last 13 years. Meanwhile, Gabe and Jonathan have been running Superstore with me from the beginning, and there’s no one I have more faith in to continue guiding it into the future.”
Before he created Superstore, Spitzer spent seven seasons as a writer/producer on The Office. Meanwhile, Miller and Green’s previous credits include a three-year stint on The Late Show With David Letterman, as well as The Office and The Mindy Project.
Superstore was previously renewed for a fifth season back in March.