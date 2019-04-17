SNL: Emma Thompson, Paul Rudd Named Final Hosts of Season 44

An Oscar winner and a Marvel superhero will help bring Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season to a close.

Emma Thompson and Paul Rudd have been tapped to host the NBC sketchfest’s May 11 and May 18 episodes, respectively.

Thompson, who will be making her SNL hosting debut, will be promoting her upcoming comedy flick Late Night, which co-stars Mindy Kaling and opens on Friday, June 7. She’ll be joined by the Jonas Brothers, who are returning to the show for their second appearance as musical guests.

Rudd (who has previously hosted the show three times) will emcee the Season 44 finale just a few weeks after the release of Avengers: Endgame, in which he reprises his role as Ant-Man. Grammy nominee DJ Khaled will serve as musical guest, marking his first visit to Studio 8H. He’ll be promoting his new album Father of Asahd, which comes out one day earlier on May 17.

As previously reported, SNL veteran Adam Sandler will return to the show for his first-ever hosting stint on May 4, where he’ll be joined by musical guest Shawn Mendes.

Thus far in 2019, SNL‘s hosts have included Oscar winner Emma Stone, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh and comedian/former SNL writer John Mulaney. Are you looking forward to Thompson and Rudd’s appearances?