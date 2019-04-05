SNL Vet Adam Sandler Returning to Host for First Time in 24 Years

Is Opera Man possibly up to the task of recapping today’s crazy-ass headlines? We just might find out when Saturday Night Live alum Adam Sandler returns to Studio 8H for what appears to be only the second time ever since parting ways with the sketch comedy series 24 years ago, to serve as host on May 4.

Shawn Mendes will make his second appearance as musical guest that night, amid headlining a worldwide stadium and arena tour.

Sandler first joined SNL as a writer in 1990, and was a member of the cast from 1991-95. By my math, he has only returned on one occasion, for the show’s 40th anniversary in 2014. But I have sometimes been wrong. “We are happy to welcome Adam back to SNL in what is sure to be a special night,” executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement.

Just years ago, Sandler was asked why he had never returned to SNL to serve as host, and he said on fellow alum Norm MacDonald’s podcast, “Why should I? How good would it would be? I’m slow now.”

Sandler has nothing especially timely to plug with his SNL encore, unless one counts a Netflix special that came out five months ago, or a Netflix flick, Murder Mystery, that doesn’t yet have a premiere date.