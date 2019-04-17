Burden of Truth, The Outpost Get Season 2 Premiere Dates on The CW

Ahead of next month’s avalanche of season finales, The CW on Wednesday unveiled its full summer schedule, which includes six new series in addition to five returning favorites.

For starters, Burden of Truth — the Canadian legal drama starring Smallville‘s Kristin Kreuk — will return for its second season on Sunday, June 2 (8/7c), while fantasy series The Outpost will return for its own sophomore run on Thursday, July 11 (9 pm).

On the unscripted side, Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion kicks off its new season with back-to-back episodes on Friday, June 7 at 8 pm, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns on Monday, June 17 at 8 pm, followed by new episodes of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? at 9 pm.

Those returning series will be joined by six new projects: British action drama Bulletproof, starring Doctor Who‘s Noel Clarke; talent show The Big Stage, hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow; comedy game show Hypnotize Me, hosted by Taye Diggs; investigative docu-series Mysteries Decoded; outer space drama Pandora, created by Castle‘s Mark A. Altman; and extreme sports docuseries Red Bull Peaking. Aside from The Big Stage — which begins Friday, June 7 at 9 pm — none of the other new series have premiere dates at this time.

All told, here’s how the premieres will shake out:

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

8 pm Burden of Truth (season premiere)

9 pm Supernatural (encore episode)

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

8 pm Masters of Illusion (season premiere)

8:30 pm Masters of Illusion (new episode)

9 pm The Big Stage (series premiere)

9:30 pm The Big Stage (new episode)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere)

9 pm Whose Line Is It, Anyway? (cycle premiere)

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It, Anyway? (new episode)

THURSDAY, JULY 11

8 pm iZombie (new episode)

9 pm The Outpost (season premiere)

Which of these shows do you plan on checking out? Drop ’em in a comment below.