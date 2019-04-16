Ratings: The Code Goes Low for CBS, Arrow Slips in New Time Slot

CBS’ The Code christened its regular time slot on Monday with 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, down from last week’s cushy, post-NCIS preview (8.1 mil/0.7) and also coming in below anything Magnum P.I. did in the time slot.

Elsewhere on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.8 mil/1.0), Man With a Plan (5 mil/0.8) and Bull (6.6 mil/0.6) were all steady.

FOX | The Resident (4.5 mil/0.7, read post mortem) and 9-1-1 (5.7 mil/1.1) each slipped two tenths in the demo, both hitting series lows.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (1.02 mil/0.3) was steady, while Arrow (731K/0.2, read post mortem) in its new time slot slipped 27 and 33 percent to hit and match series lows.

NBC | The Voice (7.6 mil/1.3, read recap) ticked up week-to-week, while The Enemy Within (4 mil/0.6) was steady.

ABC | American Idol (7.1 mil/1.2, read recap) ticked up week-to-week (hitting and tying Monday highs for the season), while The Fix (3.1 mil/0.5) held steady.

