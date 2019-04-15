Game of Thrones' Kit Harington: The Dragon Ride Nearly Left Me Unsullied

Kit Harington had a ball shooting that dragon-ride sequence in Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere.

Oh wait. We mean, Kit Harington almost lost a ball shooting that dragon-ride sequence in Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere.

In “Game Revealed,” a behind-the-scenes featurette HBO released Monday, Harington and VFX producer Steve Kullback go into detail about how Danerys and Jon’s scaly joyride came to fruition. It’s a lot of “pre-viz” this and “greenscreen” that… and then Harington abruptly gets real about what it’s like to ride the mechanical “buck,” or stand-in for the dragon’s back.

“Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off,” he says. “The dragon swings ’round really violently, like this. And my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung ’round.”

Hold on, that’s probably just some Britishism that means sometime completely different than it does in American English, right? Like “chips” and “french fries”?

Nope.

“In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by my testicles,” he elaborates. “Literally.'” (We love how Harington tries to maintain a straight face but then fails as the crew laughs. “Sorry,” he adds, “probably too much information.” For a show where a queen looking to take power is backed by the Unsullied, aka an army of eunuchs? Naw.

The nearly 18-minute video delves into many aspects of Sunday’s episode, including a more serious discussion in which Harington talks about tackling Jon’s big news, which comes as everyone at Winterfell has “got death raining down upon them.”

Press PLAY on the video above (we’ve cued it up to the segment in question for you) to hear the mournful ballad of Harington’s nether region.