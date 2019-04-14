Game of Thrones Premiere: The Best, Funniest and Most Important Quotes

Our first thought immediately following Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere: Wow, they didn’t sit on that Aegon Targaryen reveal for long, huh?

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones Premiere Recap: Family Can Be Such a Drag(on)

Game of Thrones Premiere Recap: Family Can Be Such a Drag(on) Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Now Knows Something Rather Big: A Refresher on How We (and the Show) Got Here

Our second thought immediately following Game of Thrones‘ Season 8 premiere: Wow, that was one of the funniest episodes maybe… ever?

Sunday’s Thrones quite deftly moved the story along (Jon already knows he’s rightful heir to the Iron Throne!), gave us a glimpse of some Jon-Daenerys snogging (complete with dragon side-eye) and offered up a sneaky scare or two (raise your hand if you cringe every time you think of Lord Umber’s eyes opening behind Tormund). But it also teed up big laughs courtesy of a bunch of our favorite characters, including Arya, Sansa and Daenerys.

The hour had its more serious moments, as well, as evidenced by memorable dialogue from Tyrion, Yara and Sam — the latter of whom delivered the revelation that got the biggest reaction at the series’ season premiere screening in New York City.

We’ve gathered all of the best quotes here for you to relive as often as you like. Click through the gallery at right — or go to it directly here — to revisit the HBO series’ final season premiere, then hit the comments with your favorite bits from the hour!