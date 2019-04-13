Emma Stone returned to Studio 8H on Saturday for her fourth stint as Saturday Night Live host — and her Birdman co-star Michael Keaton made an appearance, too.

Keaton appeared in Saturday’s cold open as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to hack a Pentagon computer. In the sketch, Keaton’s Assange was one of several public figures to get thrown behind bars for recent crimes, joining embattled When Calls the Heart actress Lori Loughlin (played by Kate McKinnon) and onetime Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti (played by Pete Davidson).

“I’m the architect of anarchy, I’m the king of chaos. I’m the scourge of the cleaning staff at the Ecuadorian embassy,” Keaton’s Assange bragged, referencing the location of Assange’s seven-year asylum period.

Assange then pulled aside a fellow inmate, played by Kyle Mooney, and threatened to leak all of his incriminating files, including racy “ding-dong pics” and embarrassing ideas for a Shark Tank pitch. Needless to say, after Assange’s monologue, he had convinced everyone in the prison cell that he was the craziest criminal among them.

Of course, McKinnon’s Loughlin made a convincing case of her own. “You think prison is hard?” she asked the men in her cell. “I have done 68 Hallmark movies. I have seen hell, man.”

Watch a clip from SNL‘s cold open below (full video will be added when it becomes available), then drop a comment with your thoughts!