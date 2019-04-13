BTS Makes Saturday Night Live Debut: Watch 'Boy With Luv' and 'Mic Drop'

Live from New York, it’s BTS! The chart-topping K-pop group made its Saturday Night Live debut this weekend in support of its new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which dropped on April 12.

The boy band made its first of two appearances on the Emma Stone-hosted episode shortly after midnight. First up was a performance of the band’s latest single “Boy With Luv.” That was followed by another crowd pleaser, “Mic Drop.”

Formed in South Korea in 2013, BTS — which includes members Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook — made its U.S. television debut back in November 2017 at the American Music Awards (watch it here). The group will soon embark on the North American leg of its “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour, which kicks off Saturday, May 4 with a two-night stint at Los Angeles’ famed Rose Bowl.

SNL‘s 44th season has welcomed an eclectic bunch of musical guests — including, but certainly not limited to: Kanye West, Travis Scott, Paul Simon, Maggie Rogers, Ella Mai, Mumford & Sons, Sara Bareilles and Halsey (who pulled double duty as host and musical act). BTS will be followed by Shawn Mendes, who is set to perform when SNL vet Adam Sandler hosts (for the first time!) on May 4.

