Veronica Mars Revival Set for July Premiere at Hulu — Watch Teaser

Your summer vacation will officially take place in Neptune, California: Hulu’s eight-episode revival of Veronica Mars will drop on Friday, July 26, the streaming service announced Friday. TVLine has confirmed that all eight installments will be released at once.

In addition to revealing the premiere date, Hulu also dropped a short teaser for the new episodes (embedded above), in which Kristen Bell’s titular sleuth prepares for spring break in Neptune — and all of the unsavory sights that come with it.

As previously reported, Hulu’s limited-run revival — which is set five years after the events of the 2014 feature film — will focus on a new mystery as Mars Investigations is hired to look into the murder of a student on spring break.

Devoted Marshmallows will notice that the revival’s logline bears many similarities to The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, a Veronica Mars mystery penned by series creator Rob Thomas in 2014 — but according to Thomas, “[Thousand Dollar Tan Line] is not the story we’re telling.”

In addition to original cast members Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Ryan Hansen, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, David Starzyk, Max Greenfield and Adam Rose, the continuation also stars Dawnn Lewis (A Different World), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) and Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes), among others.

Thomas penned the first episode of the revival, and he serves as an executive producer alongside Bell and returning vets Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge. In addition, all original episodes of Veronica Mars (including the film) will be available to stream on Hulu this summer.

