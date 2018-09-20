Veronica Mars Revival: Scoop on Time Jump, 'Hardcore' Tone and More

If you go into Hulu’s forthcoming Veronica Mars revival hoping for a sequel to the 2014 film you will likely be sorely disappointed. “The movie was nostalgic — the Hulu limited series isn’t going to be,” Mars overlord Rob Thomas revealed on social media Thursday, adding that the eight-episode limited series will take the franchise back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir” roots. “One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

As officially confirmed on Thursday, the quasi-fourth season finds Kristen Bell’s titular sleuth tracking a serial killer terrorizing Neptune during Spring Break. Dedicated Marshmallows noted that the revival’s extended logline bears many similarities to The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, a Veronica Mars mystery penned by Thomas and released in 2014. Every Veronica Mars Episode, Worst to Best, Plus Some Key Info to Prep You For the Movie Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Responding to the speculation, Thomas tweeted, “Like The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, the mini-series will be set against a Spring Break backdrop, but TDTL is not the story we’re telling. We’re five years after the movie.”

The Veronica Mars books are “98 percent canon,” Thomas maintained, before dropping the following spoilers about the new episodes: “Pony is included. Marcia Langdon is police chief [and] Neptune [is] finally incorporated.”

Production on the revival is slated to begin in late October in Los Angeles and continue through March.