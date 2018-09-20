Veronica Mars Officially Revived at Hulu — Watch Kristen Bell Announcement

Hulu is heading to Neptune! The streaming service on Thursday officially announced that Veronica Mars will return for eight all-new episodes in 2019. The official logline for the revival reads as follows:

Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.

Series creator Rob Thomas is penning the first episode of the revival. He will executive-produce alongside returning vets Diane Ruggiero-Wright and Dan Etheridge, as well as leading lady Kristen Bell. (Devoted Marshmallows will notice that the revival’s logline bears many similarities to The Thousand Dollar Tan Line, a Veronica Mars mystery penned by Thomas and released in 2014.)

In addition, Hulu has struck an agreement with Warner Bros. for SVOD rights to the original series, as well as the 2014 feature-length film, which will all be available to stream beginning next summer.

Bell confirmed the pick-up in an Instagram post on Thursday:

