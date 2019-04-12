Four Weddings and a Funeral: Hulu Anthology Series to Premiere in July

Save the date, Hulu subscribers: You are cordially invited to view the streamer’s Four Weddings and a Funeral series adaptation, which will premiere on Wednesday, July 31.

Season 1 of the anthology dramedy will span 10 episodes, which will roll out on a weekly basis.

Based on the 1994 Hugh Grant rom-com of the same name, Four Weddings and a Funeral centers on four American friends who reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Per the official logline, “relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned [and] love affairs ignited and doused.”

Zoe Boyle (Frontier), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Guz Khan (Turn Up Charlie), Sophia La Porta (the U.K.’s The Five), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst) lead the show’s cast.

Four Weddings and a Funeral hails from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, who previously worked together on both The Mindy Project and NBC’s short-lived Champions. Kaling and Warburton also penned the pilot script and serve as executive producers.

Hulu also announced on Friday that its Veronica Mars revival will drop on July 26, with all eight episodes to be released at once. The streaming service previously announced premiere dates for its upcoming Catch-22 adaptation (May 17) and Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale (June 5).

