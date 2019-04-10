Jeremy Renner to Star in Hawkeye Series (With a Twist!) at Disney+

Take heart, Marvel fans: Even after those credits roll on Endgame, at least one Avenger will be back for more.

Jeremy Renner is poised to bring his arrow-slinging character Hawkeye to the small screen, by way of a limited series at Disney’s forthcoming streaming service.

Per our sister site Variety, Disney+ is currently developing the project, which will find Renner’s Clint Barton passing the world-saving torch to Kate Bishop. The character of Kate (who is also part of the Young Avengers) has previously appeared in Marvel Comics, and she is the first female to take the Hawkeye name after Clint.

It has not yet been announced who will play Kate in the potential series, though it’s been speculated that the character will make her debut in the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame film, which comes to theaters on April 26.

Hawkeye isn’t the only Marvel character getting the Disney+ treatment. The streaming service — which is expected to launch in late 2019 — is also developing standalone series about fellow MCU staples Loki, Scarlet Witch, Falcon and Winter Soldier. Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen are reportedly returning to reprise the roles of Loki and Scarlet Witch, respectively, but it’s currently unclear if Anthony Mackie (Falcon) or Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) would be back for those series.

