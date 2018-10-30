Falcon/Winter Soldier Marvel Series Planned for Disney's Streaming Service

A pair of Avengers favorites are teaming up on the small screen: Marvel is developing a miniseries about superheroes Falcon and Winter Soldier for Disney’s streaming service, our sister site Variety reports.

Empire co-executive producer Malcolm Spellman has been hired to pen the series, which would be one of the previously announced standalone series Marvel is bringing to Disney’s streaming service, including series centered on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Falcon is played by Anthony Mackie in the Marvel movie franchise, with Sebastian Stan playing the Winter Soldier, aka Bucky Barnes. It’s unclear if they’d reprise their roles in the miniseries, but they very well might, since Hiddleston and Olsen are reported to be returning to star in their characters’ TV series.

All of this is still a long ways off, though: Disney’s streaming service doesn’t even have a name yet, or a launch date — though it’s expected to debut in late 2019. Plus, we can’t help but note that Netflix recently cancelled two of its Marvel superhero series, Iron Fist and Luke Cage, which may signal that all future Marvel TV content will live exclusively on the Disney streamer.

Would you tune in for a Falcon/Winter Soldier team-up? Share your thoughts on the news in the comments.