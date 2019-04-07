Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: The 10 Most Insane Moments From Part 2

Witches be warned: This list includes events from all nine episodes of CAOS‘ second part. Beware spoilers!

Sabrina Spellman has had one hell of a weekend. The nine episodes in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2, which hit Netflix on Friday, put America’s favorite teenage witch through the wringer, from a deadly scuffle with a gorgeous werewolf to a series of uncomfortable revelations about her father-turned-husband. (Hey, at least she looks stunning in gold!)

Truly, Part 2 proved time and again that we should never even try to predict what this show is going to throw at us. From magically choreographed musical numbers to school-sanctioned orgies in the woods, Part 2 was a series of unexpected delights.

In fact, these nine episodes were so bonkers that Theo receiving additional visits from his ghostly ancestor didn’t even crack our list of the top 10 wildest moments. (Besides, ghosts are so Part 1.)

Other honorable mentions that barely missed the cut include: Sabrina nearly burning Baxter High School to the ground at the Dark Lord’s behest, Mrs. Wardwell declaring, “You have to put that bitch down,” and Harvey and the gang manually closing the gates of hell without any magical assistance. (Honestly, I was very proud of the humans in Part 2, generally speaking. Good effort, gang!)

