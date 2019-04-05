Nancy Drew: Pamela Sue Martin, TV's Original Nancy, Joins The CW's Pilot

The CW’s Nancy Drew pilot is paying homage to one of its predecessors: Pamela Sue Martin, who played TV’s first Nancy Drew, has joined the cast of the potential series.

This latest Nancy Drew adaptation will star newcomer Kennedy McMann as the titular sleuth, whose plans to go away to college are derailed by a family tragedy. Per the official description, Nancy “finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.”

Per our sister site Deadline, Martin will guest-star in the pilot as Harriet Grosset, a small-town psychic who offers her talents to help Nancy’s investigation, but ultimately delivers an otherworldly clue that neither of them were expecting. It’s not yet clear if Martin’s character will recur, should the show be picked up to series.

Martin brought Nancy Drew to the small screen in 1977, when she played the teen detective in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, the first TV adaptation of Carolyn Keene’s beloved novels. Though the show ran for three seasons, Martin left the role during Season 2. She was replaced by Janet Julian until the role of Nancy was ultimately written out, leaving the show focused on the Hardys.

The CW’s pilot also recently cast Freddie Prinze Jr., who will co-star as Nancy’s estranged father, Carson Drew.