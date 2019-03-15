Nancy Drew: Freddie Prinze Jr. to Play Nancy's Estranged Dad in CW Pilot

The Case of the Estranged Father has been solved at The CW: The network’s Nancy Drew pilot has tapped Freddie Prinze Jr. to play Nancy’s dad, TVLine has learned.

Based on Carolyn Keene’s beloved novels, the potential drama series follows 18-year-old Nancy (newcomer Kennedy McMann) during the summer after her high school graduation. Though Nancy thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year, and she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation that unearths dark secrets.

Prinze Jr. will co-star as Carson Drew, a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. But Carson’s attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from his own past.

Most recently, Prinze Jr. lent his voice to Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels, which wrapped in 2018 after four seasons. His TV credits also include Bones, 24 and Witches of East End.

Gossip Girl vets Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — who are also behind The CW’s Dynasty reboot — are among Nancy Drew‘s executive producers. The Magicians scribe Noga Landau will co-write the pilot script, with Larry Teng (Supergirl) on board to direct the episode.

Your thoughts on Prinze Jr.’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.