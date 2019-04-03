Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Kathryn Hahn and Others Board HBO Miniseries I Know This Much Is True

HBO’s in-the-works miniseries I Know This Much Is True just added a lot of star power. Six actresses, including Rosie O’Donnell, The Good Wife alumna Archie Panjabi and Oscar winner Melissa Leo have boarded the project, TVLine has learned.

Based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 novel of the same name, I Know This Much Is True follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey (both played by Mark Ruffalo) in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

O’Donnell will co-star as Lisa Sheffer, a social worker at the Hatch Forensic Institute where Ruffalo’s Thomas is staying. Panjabi will play Dr. Patel, Thomas’ newly appointed psychologist, while Leo will play Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey (aka Ma), the twins’ mother.

Also joining the cast: Juliette Lewis (Camping) as Nedra Frank, a self-absorbed graduate student hired by Dominick; Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) as Dessa Constantine, Dominick’s ex-wife; and Imogen Poots (Roadies) as Joy Hanks, Dominick’s live-in girlfriend.

Ruffalo and Lamb will both serve as executive producers on the six-episode miniseries, as will writer and director Derek Cianfrance (The Place Beyond the Pines).

I Know This Much Is True currently has a production commitment at HBO. Are you intrigued by these additions to the cast?