James Corden always manages to get by with a little help from his (famous) friends. This time around, the Late Late Show host was joined by Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt for “Soundtrack to a Bromance,” a five-minute musical comprised of 12 songs and nine sets — all shot in one take.

To save you the trouble of pausing and Googling — because, honestly, who has time for that? — here’s a rundown of the set list:

* “I Can Tell That We Are Gonna Be Friends” (The White Stripes)

* “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (The Beach Boys)

* “We Are Young” (Fun.)

* “Graduation (Friends Forever)” (Vitamin C)

* “You’re My Best Friend” (Queen)

* “9 to 5” (Dolly Parton)

* “Shots” (LMFAO)

* “All By Myself” (Eric Carmen)

* “So What” (Pink)

* “One Week” (Barenaked Ladies)

* “Hello” (Adele)

* “With a Little Help From My Friends” (Joe Cocker)

Corden’s “Bromance” was just the latest abbreviated musical in The Late Late Show‘s “Soundtrack to…” series. Anne Hathaway co-starred in “Soundtrack to a Rom Com,” while Emily Blunt appeared in “Soundtrack to Romeo and Juliet.” Meanwhile, fellow Into the Woods castmate Anna Kendrick took part in not one, but two mini-musicals, including “Soundtrack to a Love Story” and “Soundtrack to Growing Up.”

Platt is currently promoting his debut album “Sing to Me Instead,” and will next be seen in Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix original series The Politician (premiering Friday, Sept. 27).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the evolution of Platt and Corden’s bromance, then tell us where you think it ranks among The Late Late Show‘s other mini-musicals.