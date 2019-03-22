TVLine Items: General Hospital Exit, Titans Casts Rose Wilson and More

General Hospital is down a doc: Matt Cohen is exiting the ABC daytime soap after playing neurosurgeon Dr. Griffin Munro for three years, TVInsider.com reports.

“It was a great time, and I had great fun playing the character, but I’m a guy who gets uncomfortable when he gets comfortable,” Cohen tells the site. “I need to give Griffin a little rest right now.” After talking to executive producer Frank Valentini, Cohen decided to move on and pursue directing projects. But his exit from GH is “very open-ended,” the actor adds. “There’s always the chance I’ll come back.”

Cohen’s last episode airs today.

* Chelsea T. Zhang (Andi Mack) has joined Season 2 of DC Universe’s Titans in the series-regular role of Rose Wilson, aka the Ravager, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jack Davenport (Smash) will play the husband of Lucy Liu’s ’80s socialite in CBS All Access’ forthcoming series Why Women Kill, per Deadline.

* Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix original series The Politician, starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Tony winner Ben Platt, will premiere on Friday, Sept. 27.

* Kristin Cavallari will serve as the host of Fox’s Paradise Hotel revival, which will premiere Thursday, May 9 at 8/7c.

* Starz has made the full first season of Now Apocalypse available to stream on all of its non-linear platforms, and has also put the series premiere up for free on Starz.com, YouTube, Reddit and Pride Media platforms. (Season 1 will continue to air Sundays at 9/8c.)

