One Day at a Time: Can CBS All Access Save the Cancelled Netflix Comedy?

Netflix’s loss could be CBS All Access’ gain, assuming the streaming giant is willing to play ball. According to a report from Vulture, All Access has presented Sony Pictures Television — the studio that produces One Day at a Time — with a bid for at least one more season of the beloved comedy, whose cancellation was announced by Netflix last month.

RELATED STORIES One Day at a Time Cast, EPs React to Axing: 'We Had the Time of Our Lives'

One Day at a Time Cast, EPs React to Axing: 'We Had the Time of Our Lives' One Day at a Time Cancelled; Netflix Boss Laments 'Difficult Decision'

Here’s the hiccup: Per its original deal with Sony, Netflix can prevent another streaming service from acquiring the show for the next two years. Despite series creator Norman Lear reportedly reaching out to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos to help move the process along, Netflix has not indicated any interest in allowing CBS All Access to revive the show.

But there’s some hope: As Vulture points out, Netflix’s deal with Sony says nothing about the show being acquired by a non-streaming service, such as a cable or broadcast network. And The CW and Pop TV, both of which are owned by CBS, have reportedly expressed interest. (As of now, both of those options are considered long-shots for various financial and commercial reasons.)

A reimagining of the classic ’70s/’80s sitcom, One Day at a Time — which ran on Netflix for three seasons from 2017 to 2019 — stars Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rita Moreno. The show has been heralded for incorporating important issues like immigration, homophobia, PTSD and racism into its storytelling.

Are you holding out hope that Netflix will allow CBS All Access to keep One Day at a Time alive, or that a cable or broadcast network might swoop in to save the day? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.