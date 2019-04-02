Game of Thrones‘ final season won’t only include bloody battles. Judging by the drama’s latest teaser, there will also be time for an emotional family reunion or two.

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Lets Out Major 'Spoiler' in April Fools' Prank

Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Lets Out Major 'Spoiler' in April Fools' Prank Game of Thrones: New Season 8 Photos Document Daenerys' Time at Winterfell

HBO has released a new 30-second promo for Thrones‘ final run of episodes, and the video kicks off with a treat for longtime viewers: Jon Snow and Arya Stark in the same place, at the same time, for their first scene together in years.

The siblings were forced to part ways back in Season 1, and they’ve been on separate, harrowing journeys ever since. But in the opening seconds of the teaser above, a solemn-looking Jon is joined by Arya — though he doesn’t seem to know she’s standing there just yet.

Of course, the rest of the promo isn’t quite as serene. It quickly gives way to glimpses of those massive Season 8 battles we’ve been hearing about, including a scene in which Arya seems to be running for her life. (Quite literally!)

The teaser also shows us Jaime in the midst of a fiery war, Jon and Daenerys riding side-by-side into battle, and Cersei looking pleased (or so we think) for reasons unknown.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c. Watch the latest teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!