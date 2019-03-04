Game of Thrones Final Season: New Details About the Battle of Winterfell

When you’ve pushed Arya Stark to her breaking point, that’s really saying something.

We’ve already heard about how Game of Thrones‘ final season includes a battle that required multiple weeks of night shoots in less-than-desirable conditions. But a new report details what, exactly, was involved in making the Battle of Winterfell — the biggest fight in Game of Thrones (and possibly TV) history — and the toll it took on the cast and crew.

Maisie Williams, who plays Ned and Catelyn Stark’s younger daughter, recently told EW.com that the process was “night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn’t stop… there are moments you’re just broken as a human and just want to cry.” Co-star Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, echoed that sentiment; he called taking part in the episode “the most unpleasant experience I’ve had on Thrones.”

The report offers up a few more tidbits about the historic battle, which will unfold at some point after Thrones returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9/8c. Among them:

* The episode will have the most major characters in one place since the series’ 2011 premiere. These will include Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, Sansa, Arya, Brienne and Sam, who will take on the Night King and his army of undead white walkers.

* The installment, helmed by director Miguel Sapochnik, was so taxing that it became known on set as “The Long Night.” The nickname is a cheeky nod to the dark and frightening time in Thrones history in which the white walkers first came into existence.

* The episode will show Arya in the midst of a massive battle for the first time. Sapochnik told Williams to start training for it a year before they shot.

* A series-regular actress fainted on set during the shooting of a non-fight scene; she was fine and returned to work the next day.

Are you pumped for Thrones‘ biggest battle ever? Hit the comments with your predictions!