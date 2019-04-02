Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Lets Out Major 'Spoiler' in April Fools' Prank

What do we say to April Fools’ pranksters hoping for a gullible audience? Not today.

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams was among Hollywood’s most mischievous stars on Monday (aka April Fools’ Day), conspiring with Jimmy Fallon to pull a Thrones-related prank on The Tonight Show‘s audience.

As seen in the video above, Williams dropped by Fallon’s chatfest ahead of Thrones‘ return on April 14, and she briefly recapped the five most iconic moments for her character, Arya Stark. Then, Williams revealed that her final days of filming were “really emotional,” especially after she “found out that Arya died in, like, the second episode.”

We have to hand it to Williams here: She’s quite convincing as she immediately slaps her hands over her mouth, realizing the “spoiler” she just dropped, before begging Fallon to edit out her gaffe before The Tonight Show airs. She also fears that Fallon’s audience members “are still going to tweet about it” — and she even tears up a bit before bringing the joke to a dramatic end.

Williams and Fallon weren’t the only ones who tried to fool fans on Monday. Stars from Supernatural, Jane the Virgin, Lucifer and more shows took to social media for pranks of their own — but we definitely didn’t fall for any of them.

Watch The Tonight Show‘s prank above (starting at 1:45), then drop a comment and tell us: Were you fooled? (Be honest!)