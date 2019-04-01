Supernatural Stars Explain Final-Season Decision: 'Nobody Wanted to See This Show Fizzle Out'

When Supernatural comes to an end next year with its fifteenth and final season, it will be because all involved thought it was time to pack up their monster-fighting weapons.

“This was a community decision. The network and the studio did not say like, ‘Hey, guys, get outta here! You’re done,'” star Jared Padalecki said at a fan convention for the show in Las Vegas this past weekend. (His response was preceded by an audience member jokingly asking who made a deal with a crossroads demon, seeing as how the series went on for 10 more years after creator Eric Kripke’s original five-year plan.)

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” co-star Jensen Ackles added. “It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between [Jared] and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network.”

“Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out,” Ackles continued. “I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. I think everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon. So it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, ‘Well, guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line, and hold our heads high, because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.’

Ackles went on to compare the decision to as “if we’re driving the Impala, and we’re heading down the road, and it’s, like, left, you’re going to hit a ramp and go off a cliff, and it’s going to be epic, or right, you’re just going to run out of gas about 30 miles down the road in the middle of the desert with nothing around you. I’m like, ‘I’m going left. I want to go out with, like, pyrotechnics.'”

Watch Padalecki and Ackles’ full comments below: