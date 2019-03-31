Tyler Blackburn Talks Battling the Charmed Ones, Breaking Hearts in Roswell and Becoming a Dad on PLL

It’s been an unusually busy week for Tyler Blackburn. Already a series regular on The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, the former Pretty Little Liars star is also visiting Hilltowne tonight (9/8c) to throw down with the Charmed Ones. And in case that’s somehow not impressive enough for you, another of Blackburn’s characters just became a father.

“I thought that was amazing,” Blackburn tells TVLine of The Perfectionists revealing that PLL favorites Caleb and Hanna welcomed their first child. “Honestly, it made me think about where they are now and what they’re doing. Then I thought about what a cameo from Caleb would be like on The Perfectionists. What would his style be? Would he look older? … I’d be open.”

In the meantime, Blackburn will be doing the lying as Charmed baddie Viralis, a “100-year-old virility demon who forms a cult of women every decade and sacrifices their souls in order to stay alive.” It’s a decidedly dark turn for the actor, whose characters typically err on the side of good.

“I’d never played a villain before, especially one that’s a demon,” he says. “You can go to the line, then you can cross it, and then cross it again. It was nerve-racking, but it was also liberating. … After playing the same character for seven seasons [on Pretty Little Liars], you crave something different. Part of what attracted me to Roswell was that Alex was so different from Caleb, except that he can also hack computers. I don’t know why I keep getting these roles where I can hack into computers!”

As for what the future holds on Roswell, New Mexico, Blackburn promises “a lot of action and some really beautiful scenes” in the final episodes of the CW drama’s freshman season. Alex and Michael “have this cosmic attraction to each other that they couldn’t explain fully, so now they’re trying to approach it in a different way. Obviously Alex is privy to who Michael really is, and he truly wants to be there to help if he can. The rest of the season is Alex really trying to be more of a friend to Michael and just be like, all of our history aside, I’m here for you. I don’t think that love is going to go anywhere, so they’re just having to figure out how to navigate and re-establish their relationship.”

Will you be tuning in to see Blackburn battle the Charmed Ones? Would you like to see Caleb pop up on The Perfectionists? And what are your hopes for Alex on Roswell, New Mexico? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.