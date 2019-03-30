SNL Cold Open: Alec Baldwin's Trump Gloats Over Mueller Report

The Mueller report is in… and you just knew that SNL had to tackle it this week, right?

Alec Baldwin reprised his role as President Donald Trump in Saturday’s cold open, crowing about how Robert Mueller’s report completely cleared him… in his eyes, anyway. Robert De Niro returned as Mueller, submitting his top-secret report, while Aidy Bryant’s attorney general William Barr interpreted it very generously in Trump’s favor. (Mueller’s report: 380 pages. Barr’s summary: “almost four pages.”)

While De Niro’s Mueller hasn’t drawn any conclusions about whether or not Trump obstructed justice, Bryant’s Barr happily declares him “clean as a whistle.” And of course, a gleeful Trump celebrates (where else?) on Twitter, demanding investigations of everyone who criticized him, including the entire island of Puerto Rico — “I want my paper towels back, amigos!” — and quoting liberally from the Smash Mouth hit “All Star.” Trump then summons Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani like a demon from the crypt — yikes — before signing off Twitter with self-congratulatory hashtags like “President Invincible,” “Ten More Years” and “FDR, But With Legs.”

