Fear TWD Season 5, Zachary Quinto's NOS4A2 Get Premiere Dates at AMC

AMC will unleash the Fear again soon, when Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 5 on Sunday, June 2 (at 9/8c), the cabler announced Saturday.

Word of Fear TWD‘s return comes out of WonderCon, where the series’ cast (including Austin Amelio, who’s crossing over from The Walking Dead) is set to make an appearance on Sunday and reveal the new trailer. In the meantime, AMC has released the following logline:

In Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

Fear TWD‘s return will be followed by the series premiere of Zachary Quinto’s NOS4A2 at 10/9c. Based on Joe Hill’s bestselling novel of the same name, the series is told from the perspective of Vic McQueen (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries‘ Ashleigh Cummings), a young woman who posses a supernatural ability to find lost things. She uses her power to try and save helpless young children from immortal villain Charlie Manx (Quinto), who feeds off their souls, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland: a twisted place inside his imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law.

NOAS4A2‘s first season will unspool weekly on AMC, while AMC Premiere subscribers will have access to all 10 episodes following its debut. Watch a trailer below:

