Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Gets Season 6 Premiere Date — Watch a Sneak Peek

The next mission for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has a start date: The ABC superhero drama will return for Season 6 on Friday, May 10 at 8/7c, it was revealed during the show’s WonderCon panel on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES Captain Marvel: At Least 4 Times S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Phil Coulson Should Have Mentioned Her

Captain Marvel: At Least 4 Times S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Phil Coulson Should Have Mentioned Her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Stars on Keeping Clark Gregg's Season 6 Return a Secret

Series star Clark Gregg will direct the Season 6 premiere, and ABC also dropped a new trailer that offers a sneak peek at the premiere, which you can watch above. In it, May nearly gets barreled over by a semi truck that materializes out of thin air, and out of it steps a guy who looks a lot like Coulson. But when he hears the name “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” he shrugs: “Never heard of it.”

“Last season, the team leaped forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realized must be prevented,” according to ABC’s official synopsis. “While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found family, friends, teammates and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet. Their next challenge? Coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or Coulson.”

If that wasn’t enough S.H.I.E.L.D. news for one day, ABC also released a new Season 6 cast photo, promising that the new season will be “out of this world”:

The return of Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD will be out of this world. Here's a first look at our Season 6 cast photo. pic.twitter.com/uqs0uMrEvM — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) March 28, 2019

This isn’t S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s final mission, either: The series was already renewed for Season 7 in November.