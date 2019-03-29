God Friended Me Casts Derek Luke as Mysterious Hacker Henry Chase

God Friended Me is finally unmasking the elusive Henry Chase: Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why) will play the oft-mentioned but previously unseen reclusive hacking genius in the CBS drama’s Season 1 finale, TVLine has learned exclusively.

RELATED STORIES God Friended Me Boss Teases Finale Shake-Up

God Friended Me Boss Teases Finale Shake-Up God Friended Me Star Violett Beane Talks Cara and Miles' Future

Henry is the former partner of Simon Hayes (guest star Adam Goldberg) and Pria Amar (guest star Parminder Nagra). “No one has seen or heard from him in 10 years,” showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt tell TVLine. “Along with Simon, he has been a lead suspect behind the God account. In our season finale, Miles, Cara and Rakesh finally come face-to-face with Henry in the most unexpected way. Will all their questions finally be answered? You’ll have to wait and see!” (And if they’re not all addressed, you can rest somewhat easy, knowing the show has already been renewed for Season 2.)

In the above exclusive first look from the April 14 season ender, Henry can be seen conversing with his ex-cohorts Simon and Pria, as well as Miles, Cara and Rakesh.

All week long, the cast of God Friended Me has been sharing hints via social media about who would be playing the role of Henry. Their clues included photos of Denzel Washington (who directed Luke in his breakout film Antwone Fisher), R&B singer Monica (Luke appeared in her music video for “So Gone”), the Roman numeral XIII (to represent Luke’s role in 13 Reasons Why) and the Captain America shield (Luke was in the franchise’s first film).

Luke’s TV credits also include the Roots remake, Empire, The Americans and Trauma.

God Friended Me airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS. Are you excited to meet the mysterious Henry Chase? Hit the comments with your thoughts!