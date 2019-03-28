To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel Adds Rent's Jordan Fisher in Recast

Welcome to the club, Jordan Fisher: You’re officially one of the boys Lara Jean Covey has loved before.

Fisher has joined Netflix’s forthcoming To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, the streaming service announced Thursday. He’ll appear as John Ambrose McClaren, a childhood friend and former crush of Lana Condor’s protagonist, Lara Jean.

Fisher will take over the role from Jordan Burtchett (The Killing), who briefly appeared as John at the end of the first Boys to reveal that he’d also received a long-lost love note from Lara Jean. According to producer Matt Kaplan, Fisher’s John will “shake things up” for Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky, who had just begun a real relationship at the end of the first film.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren,” Kaplan told EW.com. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

As previously reported, Condor and Noah Centineo (who plays Peter) will both be back to reprise their roles in the sequel, which does not yet have a release date.

In addition to his recent turn as Mark Cohen in Fox’s live production of Rent, Fisher’s TV credits include Liv and Maddie and Grease: Live. He also lent his voice to Netflix’s 2018 reboot of the animated series She-Ra.

Watch Netflix’s announcement of Fisher’s casting below, then hit the comments and tell us: Are you glad he’s playing John Ambrose?