Get ready to swoon over Peter Kavinsky all over again: Netflix is officially developing a sequel to its beloved original movie To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

The streaming giant announced its plans for the follow-up film with the following letter to fans, inspired by the love notes of protagonist Lara Jean Covey:

To All the Fans I’ve Loved Before — I miss you. I know it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn’t always simple or straightforward — and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out… it’s true. A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it, too. So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait! Love, Netflix

First released in August, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is adapted from Jenny Han’s trilogy of young adult novels. It follows Lara Jean (relative newcomer Lana Condor), a teenager who is mortified to discover that the secret love letters she once wrote five of her childhood crushes have made their way to the boys in question.

Noah Centineo (The Fosters) co-stars as high school heartthrob Peter Kavinsky. (He even won our highly coveted “Jordan Catalano Dreaminess Award” this year, so you know he’s the real deal.)

Sofia Alvarez (Man Seeking Woman) will once again write the screenplay for Netflix’s follow-up.

Watch Condor and Centineo’s announcement below, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching the sequel?