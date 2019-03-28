Ratings: Jane the Virgin Returns Up, SEAL Team and Empire Go Low

Jane the Virgin (…and Michael) returned on Wednesday night to 795,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating, marking the CW series’ largest audience since its Season 3 finale circa May 2017 and its best demo number since midway through Season 4.

Moving from Fridays to Wednesday, Jane improved on both its Season 4 average (630K/.24) and finale (580K/0.2), as well as time slot predecessor All American‘s freshman run (679K/0.22). TVLine readers gave the bittersweet opener an average grade of “B+.”

Opening The CW’s night, Riverdale (853K/0.3, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Survivor (7.6 mil/1.5) was up two tenths week-to-week, dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of the Million Dollar Mile premiere’s 4.1 mil/1.0, bubble drama SEAL Team (3.9 mil/0.6) was down 20 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows. FTR, Criminal Minds Season 14 averaged 4.7 mil/0.8 in the 10 o’clock time slot.

FOX | Empire (3.97 mil/1.1) dipped to series lows in both measures, while Star (3.2 mil/0.9) hit an all-time demo low.

ABC | Capping a night of sitcom reruns, Whiskey Cavalier (3 mil/0.5) fell 19 and 16 percent to season lows.

NBC | Chicagos Med (8 mil/1.2), Fire (8.2 mil/1.2) and P.D. (7.1 mil/1.1) all returned steady after a multi-week break, with Fire delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience.

