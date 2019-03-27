The 100 Season 6 Poster: Clarke Faces Her 'Demons' in a Strange New World

The CW on Wednesday released the official poster for The 100‘s upcoming sixth season (April 30, 9/8c), and it’s… pretty trippy, actually.

As you may recall, our heroic pals took a 125-year catnap after narrowly escaping their exploding home planet. Upon waking from cryosleep, Bellamy and Clarke discovered that Monty and Harper stayed awake to ensure everyone else’s survival. What’s more, they had a son named Jordan — a tribute to the late, great Jasper Jordan — who was instructed to guide them to their new home… on a new planet.

“As we move into this new world, I wanted it to be a new book,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TVLine after the finale in Aug. 2018. “The first volume is closed and now we get to tell an entirely new adventure with the people we’ve come to love. It’s going to be crazy and amazing and beautiful and very, very different.”

Rothenberg also joined Eliza Taylor (Clarke) and Bob Morley (Bellamy) at The 100‘s New York Comic-Con panel in Oct. 2018, where TVLine exclusively debuted the first photos from Season 6: Clarke and Emori preparing for a rocky landing in their new world, Miller and Jackson sharing a moment of tranquility, and Bellamy and Echo getting cozy by a campfire. (Click here to check out those photos.)

Peruse The 100‘s new poster in full below, then drop a comment with your every hope and fear for Clarke & Co. as we head into Season 6.