The 100 Season 6 First Look Photos: Clarke, Bellamy and the Gang Touch Down in Their 'New World'

Following their 125-year cat nap, Clarke, Bellamy and the rest of The 100 are about to touch down in a whole new world, a dazzling place they never knew. And even though the CW drama doesn’t return until midseason, TVLine can exclusively reveal an early first look at the gang’s new fantastic point of view.

The photos in our gallery were first shown to fans at the show’s New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, hosted by yours truly, where stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley — along with showrunner Jason Rothenberg — were on hand to discuss everyone’s journey thus far, as well as to offer a taste of what we can all expect in Season 6.

Among the sneak peeks you’ll find in our gallery: Clarke (Taylor) and Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira) bracing for a potentially rocky landing in the new world, Miller (Jarod Joseph) and Jackson (Sachin Sahel) sharing a rare moment of tranquility, and Bellamy (Morley) and Echo (Tasya Teles) getting all kinds of cozy by the campfire.

“As we move into this new world, I really wanted it to be a new book,” Rothenberg told TVLine shortly after the fifth season wrapped in August. “The first volume is closed and now we get to tell an entirely new adventure with the people we’ve come to love. It’s going to be crazy and amazing and beautiful and very, very different.”

