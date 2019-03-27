Project Runway All Stars Season Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

In just 12 short hours, Lifetime will make reality TV history, crowning the first-ever Project Runway All Stars “World Champion” in a dramatic season finale event 15 years in the making.

But which of the four remaining designers — Dmitry Sholokhov, Evan Biddell, Irina Shabayeva or Michelle Lesniak — deserves to take home the brand-new title, and which one is most likely to? (Come on, we’ve all seen enough finales to know that the “right” person doesn’t always win.)

Statistically speaking, any of the four finalists could finish on top. Evan, Irina and Michelle have each won two challenges this season, while Dmitry has only claimed victory once. Still, Dmitry is the only remaining contestant to have won multiple previous seasons (Project Runway Season 10 and All Stars Season 4), so he remains a formidable opponent.

For what it’s worth, tonight’s All Stars finale also marks the franchise’s final episode on Lifetime. A new season of Project Runway — with Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano stepping in as the new Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn — had already started airing on Bravo.

