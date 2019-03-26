Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Supernatural Ending: 'That Was One Hell of a Run'

Papa Winchester’s portrayer Jeffrey Dean Morgan has some sweet words for his TV sons Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who announced last Friday that Supernatural will conclude next year with Season 15.

“That was one hell of a run,” Morgan (aka Dean and Sam’s father John) tweeted on Monday. “I hope this last year is enough time to wrap up a story that deserves only the best. My love to cast, crew and fans. @JensenAckles and @jarpad ya done us proud.”

Morgan made his long-awaited to return to the CW series earlier this year for the 300th episode, reprising his role as the brothers’ deceased patriarch. During the emotional family reunion — made possible by a combo of wish-granting and time travel — both Dean and Sam got closure with their dad. The emotional homecoming also earned Morgan (and Padalecki) honorable mentions for TVLine’s Performer of the Week.

The show’s stars — Ackles, Padalecki and Misha Collins — announced the final season via a video message last Friday. “We just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale. The big, grand finale of an institution,” Ackles said. Added Padalecki: “We’ve cried some tears, and we’ll cry some more. [We’re] grateful, and we’ll work all the emotion into next season.”

Supernatural Season 14 is currently airing Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.