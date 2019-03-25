Charmed Gets New Showrunners, Will Focus on the Supernatural in Season 2

Charmed is conjuring up a fresh creative direction, thanks to some new people in charge behind the scenes.

The CW’s freshman reboot is switching showrunners for the upcoming Season 2, with married writing team Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (Salvation, Necessary Roughness) taking over for Season 1 boss Carter Covington (Faking It), according to The Hollywood Reporter. The switch signals a creative change for Charmed, which “is expected to lean harder into its supernatural storylines and less into the family dynamic” next season, per THR. (Covington was originally brought on to help creators Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, a pair of Jane the Virgin writers who had never run a show before.)

Charmed — which stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock as a trio of sisters who discover after their mother’s death that they’re all powerful witches — was renewed in January, along with nine other CW shows. A reboot of the 1998-2006 WB staple starring Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Rose McGowan, Charmed has averaged a steady 0.33 rating in the key demo during its freshman run, which wraps up in May.

