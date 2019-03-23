Supernatural Binge Guide: The Best Episode From Each Season

All good things must come to an end — even Supernatural.

In case you missed Friday’s surprise announcement: The long-running CW series will wrap up its run next year after a 20-episode Season 15, the show’s stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins shared on social media.

Naturally, the show’s longtime fans might be in denial and feeling a little nostalgic right now, so TVLine has crafted a binge guide with a twist: We’ve narrowed down the watch list to the single best episode from each season. Highlighting the cream of the crop from Supernatural‘s long life, the lineup features classics like “Mystery Spot,” “Changing Channels,” “Fan Fiction” and, of course, “The French Mistake.”

We’ve also included a few controversial picks that might surprise you. And unfortunately, many deserving episodes didn’t make the cut — it truly hurt us to omit them — but some seasons were just an embarrassment of riches when it came to standout installments, and tough choices had to be made. Plus, there’s always time for a binge of runners-up, right?

Note: Since Season 14 is still airing, we haven’t made our final pick yet and didn’t include it in our guide.

