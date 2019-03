The Simpsons is introducing three new bullies to Springfield Elementary School this Sunday (Fox, 8/7c) — two of whom should sound very familiar to regular TVLine readers. Awkwafina (Future Man), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) and Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) lend their voices to a trio of troublemakers, which you’ll meet in our exclusive sneak peek of the episode above.

But what are the origins of this menacing girl gang, you ask? According to the episode’s official synopsis, “Krusty releases an all-female reboot of Itchy and Scratchy, so Bart and his crew of all-male friends decide to boycott the show. After Bart’s friends turn on him for laughing at the reboot, Bart joins a woke group of sixth-grade girls known as Scrunchie Riot who commit crimes against the patriarchy.” So even though the ladies appear to be on Bart’s side in this clip, we can’t imagine they’ll stay that way for long.

Currently in its 30th season, The Simpsons was recently renewed by Fox for two additional years, which will bring Homer & Co. to an unprecedented 713 episodes. (And we thought Supernatural was on for a long time!)

