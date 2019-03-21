Jeanine Pirro Bumped by Fox News for Second Week — Was She Suspended?

Jeanine Pirro’s return to Fox News remains in question, following the cabler’s decision to bump her primetime program for a second consecutive week.

Pirro’s Justice w/ Judge Jeanine, which airs Saturdays at 9/8c, was first preempted by Fox News on March 16 and quietly replaced by a rerun of the docuseries Scandalous. The scheduling change was not formally announced ahead of time but was reflected on the network’s online schedule, as well as select on-screen cable guides. Another repeat of Scandalous is set to air in Pirro’s time slot this coming Saturday, March 23.

The initial preemption came just days after the cable news channel “strongly” condemned Pirro for questioning the national loyalty of Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who is a practicing Muslim. During her March 9 broadcast, Pirro suggested that Omar’s hijab signals “her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution.” (Watch the segment here.)

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Pirro was in fact suspended for her Islamophobic remarks, though Fox News has not confirmed. When reached for comment following the first preemption, a network spokesperson would only tell TVLine, “We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump leapt to Pirro’s defense in a series of tweets posted March 17:

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019