Judge Jeanine Preempted by Fox News Following Ilhan Omar Remarks

Justice was not served by Jeanine Pirro this weekend.

Fox News preempted Justice With Judge Jeanine on Saturday night and replaced it with a repeat of the docuseries Scandalous. The preemption was not formally announced ahead of time but did reflect on Fox News’ online schedule, as well as select on-screen cable guides.

“We’re not commenting on internal scheduling matters,” a Fox News spokesperson told TVLine on Saturday.

The development comes just days after the cable news network condemned Pirro for questioning the national loyalty of Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, who is a practicing Muslim.

“Omar wears a hijab,” Piro remarked during her March 9 broadcast. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

The following day, Fox News issued a statement, which read, “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Omar later responded to the network’s statement on Twitter. “Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth,” she said.

According to Variety, multiple advertisers have already announced that they’ll be pulling their ads from Pirro’s show, including personal-finance marketer NerdWallet, pharmaceutical advertiser Novo Nordis and online marketplace Letgo.