Cloak & Dagger Video: Tyrone Goes Full Vigilante in Season 2 Premiere

Freeform’s titular Cloak & Dagger may have finally united, but Tyrone and Tandy’s paths at the top of Season 2 couldn’t be more different, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the two-hour season premiere, airing Thursday, April 4 at 8/7c.

“Now living very different lives, Tyrone and Tandy try to stay under the wire while still honing their powers,” reads the premiere’s official synopsis. “After coming to terms with their destiny, the two now find it difficult to just stand by and do nothing while bad things continue to happen throughout the city.”

Our clip already finds one half of the show’s heroic duo taking justice into his own hands, as Tyrone decides to go full vigilante against a gang of drug dealers. As for how that turns out for him, well… you know how to click “play,” don’t you?

But Season 2 is about more than just the show’s main heroes. As teased at the end of Cloak & Dagger‘s Aug. 2018 finale — and confirmed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con — Brigid O’Reilly will bring the “mayhem” this season, embodying the well-known Marvel character.

Hit PLAY on the Cloak & Dagger sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.