Ratings: Kids Are Alright and black-ish Go Low; Roswell NM Ticks Up

ABC’s American Housewife this Tuesday drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, down 9 and 20 percent to match its series lows. The Kids Are Alright (3 mil/0.6) and black-ish (2.7 mil/0.6) in turn each hit series lows on all fronts, while Splitting Up Together (2.4 mil/0.6) held steady. The Rookie dipped from last week’s Bachelor-boosted outing, but still posted its second-largest audience of 2019.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (1.64 mil/0.5) was steady, while Roswell NM (1.03 mil/0.3) ticked up from last week’s demo low.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (5.7 mil/1.2) held steady, while This Is Us (7.5 mil/1.7) dipped. The Village debuted to 4.9 mil/0.9, down from New Amsterdam‘s most recent episode (6 mil/1.0) and marking time slot lows for the TV season; TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B.”

FOX | Leading out of steady MasterChef Junior (2.8 mil/0.8), Rob Lowe’s Mental Samurai did 2.3 mil/0.7.

