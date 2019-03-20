The 'New' Fox Trailer: Which Shows Get Heavy Play? And Which Are MIA?

On Wednesday, the day the Walt Disney Company cemented its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of certain 21st Century Fox assets, the newly reconfigured Fox Entertainment aired a video in primetime celebrating the broadcast network’s offerings.

The 90-second spot was broadcast during Empire and used video and audio clips to give viewers the sense that, though changes may happen, the network’s future was bright and everything was OK.

“So much happened here,” Fringe‘s Walter says at the beginning of the commercial. “So much is about to.” He was followed by Empire‘s Lucious Lyon announcing that “the company that we knew and loved is changing.”

The Passage, The Simpsons, Empire, The Orville and 9-1-1 show up frequently in the video. The Resident, So You Think You Can Dance, MasterChef Junior, The Masked Singer, Star, Bob’s Burgers and Beat Shazam also make repeat appearances.

Series like Proven Innocent, Gotham and The Cool Kids also squeak their way in with a scant second or so apiece. And did we miss something, or was there not a millisecond of bubble drama The Gifted, which is produced in association with (Disney-owned) Marvel, or the freshman comedy Rel?

Though the video did not explicitly state anything about the historic merger, those in the know are aware that Disney’s deal includes FX Networks and National Geographic channels but not the Fox broadcasting network, Fox News, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2. 21st Century Fox likely will spin off those entities to create a new company.

