SEAL Team Video: Does Death-Defying Sonny Have a Future With Davis?

After nearly drowning in water, Sonny is resolved to play with fire, as seen in this sneak peek from the March 20 return of CBS’ SEAL Team — now airing an hour later, on Wednesdays at 10/9c.

In the above clip from the 14th episode of Season 2, titled “What Appears to Be,” death-cheating Sonny (played by TVLine Performer of the Week AJ Buckley) apologizes to Davis (Toni Trucks) for not reacting more positively to the news that she is possibly heading off to OCS (Officer Candidate School). The conversation quickly turns to the larger topic of their future as more than professional colleagues. Is Lisa looking to “play with fire,” as Sonny is? And even if their jobs aren’t at risk (if she goes to OCS), does that mean they should put to the test their respectively rocky romantic track records?

Press play to watch the discussion unfold.

Elsewhere in SEAL Team’s return, Bravo Team works with the Congolese Army on a covert mission to capture the head of a rebel militia group, and Jason argues with daughter Emma about college.

Want scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.