Shameless Alum Steve Kazee to Play Rachel Bilson's Groom in Fox Pilot

Shameless vet Steve Kazee will be the one carrying Rachel Bilson across the threshold, having landed the male lead role in Fox’s wedding night pilot Lovestruck, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “structurally inventive dramedy,” Lovestruck will set its entire first season during the course of a single night at a wedding. As we get to know the wedding party, per the official logline, “we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past. We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.”

Kazee will play Alex Fletcher, the groom to Bilson’s bride, Daisy. Alex is a charming, caring and earnest music journalist who has a way with words. The actor joins a cast that also includes Kathleen Turner, Andie MacDowell, Richard Roxburgh (Rake), Madeline Wise (Crashing) and Usman Ally (A Series of Unfortunate Events).

Lovestruck hails from creator Tom Kapinos (Californication, White Famous), who also will pen the script. Sanaa Hamri (Empire) will direct the pilot, which is inspired by the French series Quadras. (To see all of the pilots currently in contention at Fox, check out our handy 2019 pilot guide.)

In addition to his work on Shameless, Kazee’s TV credits include Blindspot, Nashville and Legends.