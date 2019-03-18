Rachel Bilson to Star as the Bride in Fox's Wedding Night Dramedy Pilot

Here comes the bride… back to Fox.

Former The O.C. star Rachel Bilson has signed on to play the female lead in Fox’s wedding night dramedy pilot tentatively titled Lovestruck, according to our sister site Deadline. The entire first season of the series takes place during a single wedding night; Bilson will play the bride, Daisy Valentine, described as “a bolt of pure sunshine” who works in music education.

The series from creator Tom Kapinos (Californication, White Famous) follows the entire wedding party, and “we’ll learn surprising reveals about both their present and past,” per the network’s official description. “We’ll see that things aren’t always what they seem and explore the complicated bonds of love, friendship and family at different stages of life.” Bilson joins a cast that already includes Andie MacDowell and Kathleen Turner. (For more scoop on what new shows are in the works for the 2019-20 TV season, check out TVLine’s Pilot Season guide.)

Bilson is still best known for playing California teen Summer Roberts on the Fox primetime soap The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007. Following that, Bilson starred as small town doc Zoe Hart on The CW’s Hart of Dixie, which wrapped up a four-season run in 2015. Her other TV credits include How I Met Your Mother, Nashville and ABC’s short-lived summer procedural Take Two.