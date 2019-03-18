Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount to Exit as Captain Pike at End of Season 2

Star Trek: Discovery will have to find someone new to occupy the captain’s chair next season: Anson Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike on the CBS All Access drama, will exit the show at season’s end, according to our sister site Deadline. Also, Rebecca Romijn, who plays Pike’s shipmate Number One, will leave the series as well.

Mount and Romijn both joined the Discovery cast at the beginning of Season 2, as the Pike-led Enterprise joined forces with Michael Burnham and the Discovery crew, with Pike taking over as temporary co-captain. (Pike, as Trek fans know, helmed the Enterprise prior to Captain Kirk’s arrival.) But Mount and Romijn only signed one-year deals, “as part of a plan to sync up Discovery with the original Star Trek lore by the end of Season 2,” Deadline reports.

Ethan Peck also joined the Discovery cast in Season 2 to play the iconic role of Spock, made famous by Leonard Nimoy on the original Trek series; there’s no word yet if he’ll return for the show’s third season. (CBS All Access renewed Discovery for Season 3 last month, with co-executive producer Michelle Paradise joining Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner.)

